Trick Daddy hit the 2022 BET Hip-Hop awards. The 305 legend, came for one thing only, to celebrate his family, Trina being awarded the “I Am Hip-Hop Legend” Award. Trick also added that he would never get nominated for an award so Trina had to “win for us”.

Liberty City’s own also took the time to salute some other female legendary MCs such as Eve, Lil Kim, & Foxy Brown.

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022: Trick Daddy on Trina “I Never Get Nominated, She Gotta Win For Us” was originally published on hotspotatl.com