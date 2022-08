101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Reds will play at the filed of dreams.

They will play the the Chicago Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa Thursday for a nostalgic, loving tribute to the iconic 1989 Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

I can’t wait to see this one it will be a good one I’m sure.

