According to NBC4i, a Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.
Authorities in Miami say Jasmine Martinez, 33, used part of a $15,000 PPP loan to pay a hitman who allegedly shot and killed Le’Shonte Jones, 24, in front of her home last year.
Martinez reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, and withdrew $10,000 of it from her account just days before Jones was shot to death. Police have separately arrested Javon Carter, who they believe was the hitman, The New York Times reported.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/woman-accused-of-using-ppp-loan-to-hire-hitman/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Black History Month – “Cincinnati’s Black Pearls: Rare Gems, No Longer Hidden”
- Reginae Carter Serves Face And Body At Burberry’s SS 22 Presentation
- Rihanna Tells Fans That New Music Is On The Way Despite Being Pregnant
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In Herre” | Episode 55
- CRT FRESH: Clyde Guevara Is On A Mission To Prove Brooklyn Will Always Have Something To Say
- Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky In Latest Instagram Post
- Parents Accuse Pensacola Police Of Injuring Their Nearly ‘Unrecognizable’ Baby After Violent Search Warrant
- Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Big 30 “Weak,” Tinashe “Naturally” & More | Daily Visuals 2.16.22
- Donald Trump Told Governor That Mike Tyson Thought Robin Givens Was Sleeping With Him, Authors Say
- Wendy Williams Talks Potential Return To ‘Wendy Williams Show’: ‘I Am Going Back Stronger’
- Wendy Williams Finally Records First Video Update On New Diet, Fatigue & ‘Wendy Show’ Return
Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com