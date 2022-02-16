News
HomeNews

Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

According to NBC4i, a Florida woman was placed under arrest and is facing charges after police say she used funds from a COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan to hire a hitman.

Authorities in Miami say Jasmine Martinez, 33, used part of a $15,000 PPP loan to pay a hitman who allegedly shot and killed Le’Shonte Jones, 24, in front of her home last year.

Martinez reportedly received the loan on April 20, 2021, and withdrew $10,000 of it from her account just days before Jones was shot to death. Police have separately arrested Javon Carter, who they believe was the hitman, The New York Times reported.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/woman-accused-of-using-ppp-loan-to-hire-hitman/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Woman accused of using PPP loan to hire hitman  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

CRT FRESH: Clyde Guevara Is On A Mission…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky In Latest Instagram Post

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J ft. Big 30…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

Donald Trump Told Governor That Mike Tyson Thought…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close