According to NBC4i, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating Dole salad mixes after linking two listeria deaths to packaged salads produced by Dole.
Dole issued recall notices in late December and early January with “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.
Products being recalled include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells.
You can also look in the upper right-hand corner of the package for the product lot code. Packages with a product lot code that begins with the letter “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y” are part of the recall.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/some-dole-salad-mixes-recalled-after-2-deaths-in-listeria-outbreak/
Some Dole salad mixes recalled after 2 deaths in listeria outbreak was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com