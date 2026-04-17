Here’s Why Bardi Gang Thinks The Ongoing Offset & Saweetie Smithereens Scandal Was Quietly Confirmed

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A certain Drink Champ has the Bardi Gang up in arms.

Some Cardi B fans are Bodak bothered following N.O.R.E.’s recent interview with Jason Lee, where he revealed that he cut footage from a 2022 sit-down with Quavo in which he asked the rapper about the long-standing rumor that Offset, the Bronx rapper’s estranged husband, allegedly slept with Quavo’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

On April 15, the Drink Champs host appeared on The Jason Lee Show to explain why the clip never aired and to address whether there was any tension between him and Offset after the question came up.

Here’s what N.O.R.E had to say.

The “Oye Mi Canto” rapper explained:

“I asked a certain thing to a certain individual on a certain artist and [Offset’s] peoples were there,” N.O.R.E. said, later confirming he was referencing the interview he did with Quavo and Takeoff in 2022 in which he brought the rumor up and allegedly got an “answer” from the rapper on the matter. “Offset called me. And I might not have complied to his conversation when he wanted it.”

N.O.R.E. went on to claim that Offset even reached out to Diddy, believing he had ownership over Drink Champs and could step in to have the footage removed. Ultimately, N.O.R.E. said he chose to cut the segment himself, explaining that he did so out of respect and “man code.” He also made it clear the clip will never be released and insisted there was no real “beef” between him and Offset over the situation, though the rumor itself appeared to create tension between Offset and Quavo.

Quavo fueled the rumors on his 2022 track “Messy.”

Speculation about Offset and Saweetie first surfaced after Quavo and Saweetie’s 2021 breakup. Quavo seemingly fueled the rumors on his 2022 track “Messy.”

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

“I said, ‘Caresha please’ ’cause she too messy,” Quavo raps on the DJ Durel-produced track, a possible reference to Saweetie’s recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast. “Bch fked my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it/Now sh*t got messy.”

Offset has denied the rumors.

Offset later denied the allegations during a 2025 appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, maintaining that the situation was misunderstood.

“No, man. It was a rumor, man,” he told Palmer last year, adding that the fallout between him and Quavo ran deeper than what people assumed. He believed there was some people behind the scenes trying to tear them apart. “I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro,” he continued. “I think people were trying to tear my situation down in that situation.”

Social media reacts.

After clips from N.O.R.E.’s The Jason Lee Show interview began circulating online, Cardi B fans quickly began speculating, with many pointing fingers at Saweetie. Some took N.O.R.E.’s decision to remove the question as confirmation of the rumor.

That speculation has also been fueled by Cardi B’s 2025 interview on The Breakfast Club, where she spoke about a former friend who betrayed her trust after gifting her flowers. Cardi claimed that her friend slept with Offset, who stans thought was Saweetie. Saweetie has yet to speak out on the rumors.

Social media users wasted no time sharing their opinions across X and Instagram. One user labeled Saweetie “bottom of the barrel,” while others criticized N.O.R.E. for seemingly protecting Offset.

“Who cares?…it’s obvious the man slept with her Kuz if he didn’t u wouldn’t be taking clips out and keeping a secret lol people are sooo typical …u basically just told us wut we wanna know,” penned one fan. Another chimed in more bluntly: “So basically he did lol.”

Watch the full interview below. What do you think? Are the rumors true?

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Here’s Why Bardi Gang Thinks The Ongoing Offset & Saweetie Smithereens Scandal Was Quietly Confirmed was originally published on bossip.com