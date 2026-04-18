Hurtleneck Hilarity! Tyrese Wants Royalties From Tank's 'Turtleneck' Tune, Claims Churchy Crooner Cheated At Verzuz: 'They Jumped Jody'

Tyrese’s friendly feud from Verzuz is far from finished because he’s still tight about that “Turtleneck” and claims Tank “cheated” with his celebrity cameos. “They jumped Jody!” the “Shame” singer said, rehashing the R&B battle.

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The Verzuz may be over, but the brotherly beef is not! Cryrese still has fresh “Turtleneck” tears that he can only dry with a royalty check for Tank’s improvised insult. Tyrese is spilling the tea about what went down behind the scenes, who really won Verzuz, and where he stands with Tank as they seemingly plan more music.

In an interview on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, Tyrese talked his upcoming performance on Saturday, April 18 for the R&B Music Experience: The Legacy Series and how he got cheated on the Verzuz stage. He told Ebro the the contentious concert was supposed to be like a boxing match, 1-o-1 and going hit for hit. Instead, Tyrese joked that he that he got packed out by Tank and friends.

“I came into it as Tyrese versus Tank. I had one feature, and when my feature came out, he was rapping. I didn’t even have nobody to come out and sing with me,” he said.

Ebro asked if that was cheating and Tyrese swiftly said, “He did. They jumped Jody. You’re insecure if you feel the need to have 17 n****s to come out,” he jokingly continued.

The Baby Boy actor said he disclosed to Tank that Chingy was his only guest and admitted he played himself by showing his hand. Meanwhile, the “When We” wonder had a stacked deck of celebs with J. Valentine, LeToya Luckett, Jamie Foxx, and Trey Songz That was just the beginning of the soulful shenanigans!

Check out how Tyrese decided to wear that “Turtleneck,” why he wants royalties for the song, and where he stands with Tank after the flip!