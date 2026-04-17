Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 17, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes cuts through the noise to bring us stories of significant political shifts, historic milestones, Black excellence in business, and inspiring community triumphs. She breaks down top headlines, ensuring we have the facts to navigate the day. This platform cuts through the noise to bring us the news that directly impacts our neighborhoods, our wallets, and our families. From global shifts directly impacting our wallets to historic wins in our entertainment culture, here is your comprehensive recap of the latest news. ✕ Relief at the Pump and Global Shifts Israel and Lebanon recently agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, bringing a temporary pause to the military campaign involving the militant group Hezbollah. In a move connected to these ongoing negotiations, Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz is completely open to commercial vessel traffic for the duration of the ceasefire. For our community, this global shift translates to immediate, tangible relief at the gas pump. Following this vital news, global oil prices plunged more than 10%, falling below $90 per barrel and easing some of the financial pressure on daily commuters.

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Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 14, 2026

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 14, 2026 We are seeing a major change in the current administration’s immigration leadership. Homeland Security Secretary Mark Wayne Mullen confirmed Thursday that Todd Lyons, the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will officially step down on May 31. After spending nearly 20 years dedicating his career to the agency, Lyons is transitioning to a new role in the private sector. Because the agency has operated without a confirmed director since 2017, it remains unclear exactly who will take the reins next to manage these critical national policies.

Close Call in Connecticut Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Workplace safety and security protocols were put to the ultimate test in Hartford, Connecticut, when a man carrying an AR-style weapon boldly entered the Aetna headquarters. Fortunately, building security teams acted swiftly, stopping the armed individual within three short minutes of his entry and preventing a potential tragedy. The suspect is now in police custody facing multiple severe charges, including criminal possession of a firearm and criminal trespassing.

Rihanna Makes History Again Let us take a moment to celebrate a massive, record-breaking win for our culture. Rihanna just made music history by becoming the first woman to ever exceed 200 million RIAA single certifications. The most impressive part of this incredible milestone is that the business mogul has not even released a new studio album in a full decade. Her enduring legacy proves her unmatched power in the industry, placing her directly behind Drake and Morgan Wallen on the all-time charts.