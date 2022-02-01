News
Trial For Ex-Cop Who Fired Wildly Into Breonna Taylor’s Home Doesn’t Account For Her Death

Although Hankison will stand trial for charges related to the incident involving Taylor, no officer has been indicted on charges directly related to her death.

US-police-racism-crime

Source: APU GOMES / Getty

Jury selection begins in the trial of an ex-cop who participated in the police raid that killed 26-year-old black woman Breonna Taylor in March 2020.

MORE: In Setback For Ex-Cop Who Fired Blindly Into Breonna Taylor’s Home, His Upcoming Trial Will Be Partially Open To The Press

In September 2020, Brett Hankison was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of felony wanton endangerment for “extreme indifference to human life” after firing into a neighbor’s apartment the night of Taylor’s death.

Although Hankison will stand trial for charges related to the incident involving Taylor, no officer has been indicted on charges directly related to her death. Justice for Breonna Taylor continues to feel out of reach.

On March 13, 2020, the Louisville officers descended upon Taylor’s apartment to execute a search warrant for a suspect who was later determined to have already been in police custody.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, heard noises coming from the front door and believed someone was trying to break into the apartment. Walker retrieved his legal gun and fired a single shot in the direction of the door out of self-defense. The bullet unwittingly hit one of the officers, and police responded by blindly firing off a hail of bullets, ultimately killing Taylor who, before the shooting, had been sleeping. Police never recovered any drugs in the home.

Taylor’s death came just weeks after Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while jogging by three white men who believed he was a neighborhood thief. A few months later, during the summer of 2020, George Floyd was killed by a Minnesota police officer after being arrested for a counterfeit $20 bill. These three deaths would be the catalyst for an entire summer of national outrage and protests. Protestors called for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be indicted, but charges directly related to her death never came.

Hankison is the only officer facing any charges and if convicted he faces one to five years in prison for each count of wanton endangerment. His trial, which takes place in Louisville is expected to last a few weeks. The juror pool will include residents of Jefferson County. Hankison has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

UPDATED: 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 5, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Thelonious "RaRa" McKnight died on Dec. 29, 2021, after an officer with the Paterson Police Department in New Jersey shot the 25-year-old under questionable circumstances. "A cop car drove by and then came back and stopped," McKnight's friend and eyewitness Duke Snider told the Bergen Record the day after the shooting. "One of the cops came up and went straight for Thelonius. Then two other cops joined him. They marched Thelonius toward the backyard and made him take his hands out of his pockets." The Bergen Record reported: "Snider said that he followed and that McKnight was facing police with his hands up when they shot him." McKnight's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people.

