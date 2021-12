LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man was found shot on SB I-75 In Lockland in his SUV.

Via:Fox19

Officers found the victim sitting in his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, just before the ramp onto the highway from Shepherd Lane when he reported the incident at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Hamilton County dispatchers said bullet shell casings also were found nearby.

