100 Million Americans Now Fully Vaccinated100 Million Americans Now Fully Vaccinated

The White House says 100 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.

The White House will now focus on expanding vaccine availability further for those who haven’t been able to get their shot yet.

How would you rate the overall vaccine rollout in 2021?  Are you in the 100 million?

Source

“That’s a hundred million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year, they’re protected from the virus,” Zients told reporters at a White House Covid-19 briefing.
He continued: “Knowing their decision to get vaccinated protects not just themselves but also protects their families, their friends and their communities.”
“A hundred million Americans who can follow the new CDC guidance released this week and enjoy going to the park with their family, dining and socializing with their friends outside and many more outdoor activities without needing to wear a mask,” Zients said.

