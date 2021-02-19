Cincinnati: Two New Group Homes Could Open Up In Avondale To Help The Youth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I love to hear good news like this 2 new group homes could open up in Avondale to help the youth and could save lives and cut down on the violence.

Via Fox19

Nakia Swint is the founder of the nonprofit Lousie Shropshire Corporation. Come 2022, she hopes to see two new youth group homes in the neighborhood, one for girls, the other for boys.

“It really makes me cry a lot, because there are a lot of kids that don’t have a home,” Swint said.

The proposed new group homes are part of Swint’s vision as executive director of the nonprofit, named after Swint’s own great-grandmother, a civil rights activist and musical composer from the Tri-State.

A street is dedicated to Louise Shropshire in Mt. Auburn.

