J. Cole “Fire Squad,” Jim Jones ft. Dave East “Pardon My Thoughts” & More | Daily Visuals 12.9.20

J. Cole has a tendency to drop something new every December 9 such as projects or cuts, but this year he’s decided to go into the vault and release a never-before-seen visual from his pre-dreadlock days.

Now that his Dreamville team done recovered a few deleted videos we get blessed with some new/old visuals to 2014’s “Fire Squad” which features Cole kicking rhymes while hanging with the locals at an undisclosed location.

Back in Harlem Jim Jones and Dave East link up to pop bottles and burn trees because that’s what they do in the winter on the block for their clip to “Pardon My Thoughts.” Who’s the old Sopranos looking dude hanging with them?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jagged Edge, YFN Lucci, and more.

J. COLE – “FIRE SQUAD”

JIM JONES FT. DAVE EAST – “PARDON MY THOUGHTS”

JAGGED EDGE – “HOW TO FIX IT”

YFN LUCCI – “PART II”

DJ PAUL & RIFF RAFF – “HEAVYWEIGHT”

ROBERT GLASPER FT. DENZEL CURRY – “THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING”

