DaBaby’s Older Brother, Glen Johnson Reportedly Commits Suicide

DaBaby‘s older brother has reportedly committed suicide.
According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the incident said Glen Johnson took his own life in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday.
Johnson had shared a video on social media earlier in the day holding a gun and visibly upset. In the clip, he reportedly discussed how he had “wronged” people in the past and was crying. Around 4 p.m., Johnson shot himself in the head and later succumbed to his injuries.
DaBaby rapped about his brother’s struggles with mental health on “Intro” from his sophomore album, KIRK. “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family / Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n*gga.”
Glen Johnson was survived by three daughters and a son, according to TMZ. DaBaby has yet to publicly address the incident as he’s been focusing on voting drives in his home state.
Prayers and condolences to his family during this difficult time.
