One of the key figures in the battle against the coronavirus disease in Ohio has announced she is resigning from her position.

The state’s Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has to step away from the job she has had since February of 2019.

One of the reasons is to “spend more time with her family.” Another is to keep Ohio’s public health a priority.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“I have been reflecting a bit lately, not just today,” Acton said. “To lead all the work as well as face the unprecedented pandemic and provide counsel to the governor, it’s been three jobs.”

Dr. Acton, who has had experience in the medical profession among other duties for over 30 years, will remain with the state in a new position as Chief Health Adviser for ODH. In that role, she plans on getting a hold of “a comprehensive and holistic approach to address health and well-being for Ohioans.”

Her main focus for right now will also be the fight against coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine had started to consult with Dr. Acton on Ohio should handle the pandemic that has since become widespread across the state, along with the entire United States and world. Her networking with those in the health and medical field also helped with the state’s grip, which helped become of the first to use social and physical distancing in the nation.

Taking over the Department of Health Director position on a tempory basis is Lance Himes.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of BRAD LEE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Matthew Hatcher and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Dr. Amy Acton Stepping Down From Her Ohio Department of Health Position was originally published on wzakcleveland.com