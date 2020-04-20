CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Now Has Over 500 Deaths

Ohio officials gave the latest updates on the state’s coronavirus cases, and the death toll has now reached over the 500 mark.
Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, the Department of Health Director for Ohio, were part of the Apr. 20 2 p.m. news conference.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
As of Monday, there were 12,919 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 509 deaths from the virus.
Dr. Acton touched on comparisons to the 1918 flu pandemic involving St. Louis and Philadelphia, while Gov. DeWine announced that schools in Ohio remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
There is also news of a Minority Health Strike Force that was recently formed to help with communities affected with COVID-19 more than others.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
1. March comes to a close but COVID-19 has not...1 of 44
2. Ohio COVID-19 age range / gender as of 3/312 of 44
3. Ohio COVID-19 coronavirus cases by county as of 3/313 of 44
4. Ohio coronavirus deaths by county as of 3/314 of 44
5. Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 3/315 of 44
6. Stimulus Checks are on the way!6 of 44
7.7 of 44
8.8 of 44
9. Ohio Primary Election Set For April 28th9 of 44
10. Ohio school buildings ordered to stay closed until May 31st - Virtual Lessons ensue.10 of 44
11. 29,191 individuals tested in #Ohio.11 of 44
12. COVID-19 Around Ohio as of 3/3112 of 44
13. Why #SocialDistancing is essential?13 of 44
14. Ohio Department of Health Still Need More Supplies.14 of 44
15. Concerns still grow as limited testing is still a challenge.15 of 44
16. But new rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way!16 of 44
17. Thanks to Battelle, Ohio is leading in N95 mask sterilization!17 of 44
18.18 of 44
19. For those who need utility assistance:19 of 44
20. Need utilities re-instated?20 of 44
21. For Small Businesses:21 of 44
22. More Business Resorces:22 of 44
23. Governor DeWine addresses issues with Ohio's unemployment compensation system23 of 44
24.24 of 44
25. Ohio BMV Update:25 of 44
26. Ohio State Parks Remain Open26 of 44
27. Mental Heath Services:27 of 44
28.28 of 44
29. Federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15th29 of 44
30. State of Ohio tax filing deadline extended to July 15th30 of 44
31. Still need to do your taxes?31 of 44
32.32 of 44
33.33 of 44
34.34 of 44
35. Judges stop Ohio from banning abortions during COVID-19 pandemic35 of 44
36. Planned Parenthood remains open36 of 44
37.37 of 44
38.38 of 44
39. Ohio prison coronavirus updates:39 of 44
40.40 of 44
41. Ohio prisons are now working to make #PPE or personal protective equipment.41 of 44
42.42 of 44
43. 2020 Census Mailers Went Out!43 of 44
44. While you might have a couple extra minutes, complete your Census!44 of 44
CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Now Has Over 500 Deaths was originally published on wzakcleveland.com