Classrooms across the state of Ohio will remain empty for the 2019-2020 school year.
DeWine also shared some of his plans on Twitter, “I know that schools and superintendents and educators across #Ohio are working on some very innovative solutions as they continue to plan for next year. I encourage schools to continue to do this planning.”
So what does that mean for the Fall 2020 school session? We don’t know yet. But Governor DeWine stated that this pandemic could impact the next school year but that will decided at a later date.
Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com