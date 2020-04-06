CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

LISTEN HERE: Toni Braxton Dropped New Music!!

'Braxton Family Values' Season Three Premiere Party

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

Music is a Mood Changer! During these uncertain times, there’s nothing like new music to take your mind in a different direction. R&B Superstar Toni Braxton just blessed us with the perfect distraction in the form of a new song titled, ‘Do It.’

Listen to the new track below:

Toni Braxton told Entertainment-Focus about the record,    

Get more information here.

LISTEN HERE: Toni Braxton Dropped New Music!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
15 items
Blackfishing: Struggle Rapper Bhad Bhabie Pops Up With…
 16 hours ago
04.07.20
15 items
Twitter Poll Suggests The Term “Karen” Is The…
 18 hours ago
04.07.20
10 items
DeMarcus Cousins Suffers A 52-Point L In The…
 18 hours ago
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…
 21 hours ago
04.06.20
Photos
Close