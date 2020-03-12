CLOSE
2020 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Cubs v Reds X Opening Day Parade

Source: Mark Lyons / Getty

 

It’s official but we can’t say that we are surprised!  According to Parade Official Kelly Lawson, The Findlay Market Opening Day parade has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

The parade was set to take place on March 26th and would have been the 101st annual parade to kick off The Cincinnati Red’s season opener versus The Saint Louis Cardinals.  The decision was made shortly after Cincinnati Mayor Cranley declared the city under a state of emergency for the next two weeks.  The state of emergency is set to end on March 25th, if it isn’t extended.

RELATED STORY:  Cincinnati Declared a State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus 

The Red’s are the only team to have a home game season opener each year making the parade a longtime Cincinnati tradition.  In 2019 the Cincinnati Fire Department estimated 100,000 along the parade route with another 60,000 people at the block party located at The Great American Ball Park.

This is the first time the parade has ever been postponed or canceled.  No official word on the parade’s rescheduled.

 

cincinnait , Coronavirus , Findlay Market Opening Day Parade , Opening Day Parade

