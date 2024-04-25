Listen Live
Bodycam Shows Canton Saying ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before He Dies During Arrest

Published on April 25, 2024

There is an old saying history always repeats itself. Unfortunately that history at times is ugly.  In May of 2020 the world watched a live video that went viral showing George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American man, being murdered in Minneapolis by Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white police officer.  Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down in a street.  Sadly a bodycam video has been released of a Canton officer seen placing his knee on the upper body of a man for roughly 30 seconds and more than five minutes passed before police checked the man for a pulse.

The Canton Police Department on Wednesday released body camera footage showing the death of 53-year-old East Canton resident Frank E. Tyson while in police custody, including his last words of “I can’t breathe.” It is a 35-minute, 46-second video which shows officers arriving to the scene, confronting Tyson, and attempting to take him into custody. 

EMS took Tyson to Aultman Hospital, where Frank E. Tyson was pronounced dead.

What’s even more shocking while the man laid motionless on the floor, officers can be heard having a conversation about how they always wanted to get into a bar fight.   Read More

Police officers involved have been place on paid administrative leave.

**Viewer Discretion Advised**
This video contains graphic content and shows a man’s death while in police custody.

Complete Bodycam video

Bodycam Shows Canton Saying ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before He Dies During Arrest  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

