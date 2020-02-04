CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Discovery Zone is Making a Comeback in Cincinnati!!

Portrait Of Smiling Girl Playing In Ball Pool

Source: Ekrem Taskin Oyanik / EyeEm / Getty

Millennials are going to be excited after reading this article!

Discovery Zone is making a comeback in the Cincinnati, Ohio area after closing down for good back in 2001.

There is a new DZ slated to open on Feb. 7 at EastGate Mall.  A Facebook page is even up with a new logo for the soon-to-open fun center.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Nineties babies will remember the original Discovery Zone, or DZ if you were one of the cool kids. The chain of indoor entertainment facilities featured roller slides, ball pits and mazes.

It was also one of the most popular places for those birthday parties, especially with pizza, pop, and cake!

No word if this opening could lead to a revival.

Click here to read more.

 

Famous Ohioans
17 photos

 

The Latest:

Discovery Zone is Making a Comeback in Cincinnati!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
15 items
#LHHNY: Olivia Checks Rich, Tahiry Has A Medical…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
12 items
Singer Who Dresses Like A Rapper Calls Them…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
French Montana ft. Juicy J “50’s & 100’s,”…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
18 items
Ja Morant Wants All The Smoke With Andre…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close