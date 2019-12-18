DMX might have had the most lit Christmas carol until Gucci Mane’s latest release of ‘Jingle Bales’! Gucci started to tease the release of his upcoming holiday album East Atlanta Santa 3 set to be available on December 20th on his Instagram account.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Soon after he gave us a teaser of the song with a video of him kicking it in his mansion followed up with the release of his official video for ‘Jingle Bales’ Check out the official video below
RELATED STORY: Merry Lit-Mas! 13 Hip Hop Holiday Songs That’ll Have Your Yuletide Jumping
The Best #ChristmasClapbacks Memes
The Best #ChristmasClapbacks Memes
1.Source: 1 of 43
2.Source: 2 of 43
3.Source: 3 of 43
4.Source: 4 of 43
5.Source: 5 of 43
6.Source: 6 of 43
7.Source: 7 of 43
8.Source: 8 of 43
9.Source: 9 of 43
10.Source: 10 of 43
11.Source: 11 of 43
12.Source: 12 of 43
13.Source: 13 of 43
14.Source: 14 of 43
15.Source: 15 of 43
16.Source: 16 of 43
17.Source: 17 of 43
18.Source: 18 of 43
19.Source: 19 of 43
20.Source: 20 of 43
21.Source: 21 of 43
22.Source: 22 of 43
23.Source: 23 of 43
24.Source: 24 of 43
25.Source: 25 of 43
26.Source: 26 of 43
27.Source: 27 of 43
28.Source: 28 of 43
29.Source: 29 of 43
30.Source: 30 of 43
31.Source: 31 of 43
32.Source: 32 of 43
33.Source: 33 of 43
The Latest:
- Judge Denies Tekashi 69 Release From Jail
- Gabrielle Union Throws Shot At ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Warns Against Being The “Happy Negro” At Work
- Gucci Mane Might Have Released the Most Lit Holiday Song ‘Jingle Bales’
- Judge Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine “You Will Not Be Going Free Today”, Sentenced To 2 Years
- Fox Business Reporter Caught With Crack Pipe At Courthouse
- André 3000 Dashes Hopes Of New Music During Interview With Rick Rubin
- Don’t Believe The Hype: Virgil Abloh Thinks Streetwear Will Die Soon?
- The Game Credits Michael Jackson With Stunting 50 Cent Beef [Video]
- Cincinnati: Man Leads Police On A Chase After Stealing A Van
- Lizzo Is Named Time’s Entertainer Of The Year
Gucci Mane Might Have Released the Most Lit Holiday Song ‘Jingle Bales’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com