U.S. Experiencing Record Breaking Gonorrhoea, Chlamydia and Syphilis Cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported a new Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report with concerning statistics according to health officials.

STD’s were being reported at historically low rates for decades since 1941 but that has changed recently with a new report of 2.4 million infections diagnosed last year.  Gonorrhea, Chlamydia and Syphilis are all on the rise with experts pinpointing several possibles causes.  Some are because people are using condoms less these days, but on the flip side, people are getting texted for STD’s more often.

Undiagnosed STD’s can result in infertility and many other issues for women so getting tested is important.  For more information on STD’s and getting tested, contact a local clinic or your primary care physician.

 

