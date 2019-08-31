With the infamous Hot Girl Summer coming to an end, Megan Thee Stallion has already coined the theme for the next season, Hot Girl Semester.

The ‘Stallion’ posted a video of herself on Twitter seemingly hard at work on something on her laptop. She captioned the video saying, “finishing my homework before my afterparty. #hotgirlsemester”

Finishing my homework before my after party #hotgirlsemester pic.twitter.com/zwvnNNRBb5 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 31, 2019

What’s really dope is that fans have already begun using the hashtag and have been sharing their moments of the ‘back to school’ vibe. Some ladies have been saying that they are already off to a good start in their school years, having been inspired by the Hot Girl Semester hashtag.

I’ve literally done all of my upcoming assignments in the name of #hotgirlsemester and this is brand new for me. Thanks @theestallion 🥺 pic.twitter.com/LAI6tZGQmA — raveen 🏁💙 (@xoraveen) August 31, 2019

you know what…i’m bout to hop on my mastering physics right now. thank u miss stallion https://t.co/hRHBC85UsW — 8TH HOUSE SHAWTY (@aquabbysteph) August 31, 2019

Let’s see if this wave catches on as heavy as the #HotGirlSummer did! Meg’s using her powers for good and I’m here for it.

Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #HotGirlSemester was originally published on www.92q.com

Written By: briancxvi Posted August 31, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: