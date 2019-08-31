With the infamous Hot Girl Summer coming to an end, Megan Thee Stallion has already coined the theme for the next season, Hot Girl Semester.
The ‘Stallion’ posted a video of herself on Twitter seemingly hard at work on something on her laptop. She captioned the video saying, “finishing my homework before my afterparty. #hotgirlsemester”
What’s really dope is that fans have already begun using the hashtag and have been sharing their moments of the ‘back to school’ vibe. Some ladies have been saying that they are already off to a good start in their school years, having been inspired by the Hot Girl Semester hashtag.
Let’s see if this wave catches on as heavy as the #HotGirlSummer did! Meg’s using her powers for good and I’m here for it.
Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off #HotGirlSemester was originally published on www.92q.com