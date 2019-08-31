50 Cent is a little fed up with fans coining Season 6 as the final season of Power. The production team has already announced a spin off to the show entitled Power Book II: Ghost which continues the story after Season 6.

Power’s Executive Producer Courtney Femp announced a bit of the premise of the show in a panel discussion (Jul.26), “Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power,” Kemp shared. “Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters.”

50 Cent To ‘Power’ Fans: “Stop Saying This Is the Last Season” was originally published on www.92q.com

Written By: briancxvi Posted August 31, 2019

