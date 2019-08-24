Lit ASL: Here’s How Barack Obama Made Lizzo’s Day

Just when you thought President Obama couldn’t get any cooler, he does.

Summer’s almost over but the former Head Of State dropped his 2019 Summer Playlist, and it further proves he’s still the coolest guy on the planet.

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019

Lizzo‘s “Juice” made it to number six on the list and the “Truth Hurts” singer couldn’t be happier. Just hours before the dope playlist dropped, she spoke out about how Barack Obama was the first President she ever voted for, tweeting,

“The first President I could ever vote for was Obama. I was so proud of my right to vote and I will never take it for granted. I love us. I’m not sure who I’m voting for yet, but it for damn sure isn’t Trump.”

And one hour later, her entire life was made.

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019

Long story short, dreams do come true. And Barack Obama is still in the know.

