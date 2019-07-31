DID KOREY WISE RECONNECT WITH GIRLFRIEND AFTER PRISON RELEASE?

Millions of people have been captivated by the real-life drama of the Ava DuVernay directed Netflix film, ‘When They See Us.’ DuVernay says that one of the questions people ask her the most is, did Korey Wise ever reconnect with his girlfriend after being released from prison. Here is the answer to that question.

According to Complex, in the series, Wise decides to bail on his date with his girlfriend, Lisa, to go to Central Park with his friends.

When a Twitter user asked DuVernay if Wise and his girlfriend reconnected she replied, “I’m sorry. Korey never reconnected with his girlfriend from the time of his arrest. Sadly, she passed away before he was released from prison 13 years later. Whenever Korey mentions Lisa to this day, he always adds “Rest in Peace.” I truly hope she is.”

Posted July 31, 2019

