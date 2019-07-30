CLOSE
Capital One Suffers Massive Data Breach

Oh No, another data breach! This time its company giant Capital One and millions have been affected. A hacker reportedly got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Capital One found out about the vulnerability in its system on July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator. A woman out of Seattle was arrested by the FBI in connection with the breach. Capital One says it believes that it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud, but it will continue to investigate.

Capital One will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The data breach affected about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada.

