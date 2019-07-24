Ex – Judge Tracie Hunter has the city concerned about her health

Concern is growing about the health and welfare of former Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter.

She was jailed Monday to begin serving a six-month sentence after years of appeals and court battles to proclaim her innocence.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter said she was injured Monday while being physically removed from Judge Patrick Dinkelacker’s courtroom.

Sheriff Jim Neil personally checked on her well-being Tuesday morning, acknowledging the grievance she filed.

According to Neil, an investigation is underway.

Bishop Bobby Hilton said he visited Hunter again Tuesday night, saying that other than being in pain as a result of a back injury sustained while being taken into custody, she appears to be OK.

Hilton said Hunter has not been able to make a phone call due to an alleged technical issue with phone programming.

Hilton said a supervisor from the probation department visited Hunter with paperwork that needed to be signed regarding probation. Hilton said the paperwork included an agreement to pay court cost ordered by Judge Norbert Nadel.

“Judge Hunter asked the supervisor how much did the proceedings cost, to which the supervisor told Hunter ‘millions.’” Hilton said when Hunter refused to sign the document, the supervisor told her she would report her refusal which would result in probation violation and prison time.

Additionally, the department released video showing the booking process for Hunter, also known as inmate No. 1693191.

A spokesman described her as cooperative, the booking process as routine and her privileges the same as any other inmate.

She has said in the past that her back injuries stemmed from a serious auto accident years ago that required a metal rod from her hip to her neck.

“I can only imagine how tough that is,” said Eric Kearney, a former state senator and current president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce. He plans to visit Hunter at the jail soon.

“I’m concerned about Tracie as a person. I mean, she’s a fellow lawyer, as am I. I want her to be in good health.”

As friend and supporter Brian Garry fashioned a homemade sign outside the jail, Neil confirmed he cannot on his own release a “sentenced offender.”

Her six-month sentence could be shortened if she participated in certain jail programs that are in place.

But she would have to initiate an interest in those programs just as she would have to ask for commutation.

The governor cannot simply grant it on his own.

“And if a person feels that they’re innocent, participating in that system and asking for clemency is basically like an admission of guilt and I can see her perspective in not wanting to do that,” Garry told us.

Mayor John Cranley, Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman and the Hamilton County Commissioners have all released statements opposing her jailing.

There was no firm word yet from her attorney David Singleton about what the next legal steps would be.

Those who had protested Monday outside the courthouse indicated plans for any future action were still being formulated.

