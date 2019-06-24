Enter To Win A Four Pack Of Tickets + Hotel Accommodations To Cedar Point!

Enter The CEDAR POINT MARKS THE SPOT Sweepstakes!

One grand prize winner will be awarded one four-pack of 2-day Cedar Point tickets and hotel accommodations for four people for one night! Two secondary prize winners will each be awarded one four-pack of Cedar Point tickets.

The CEDAR POINT MARKS THE SPOT sweepstakes will begin on Monday June 24, 2019 and end on Sunday July 14, 2019. This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively online. Click here for full rules and details!

