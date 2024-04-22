Let Kyle Santillian start your weekdays off right with his motivational messages on The Morning Hustle!
Whether reminding you to appreciate those who love and care for you, or giving you some inspiration to get your hustle on for the day, it’s always a good thing to get your day started on a positive note…and of course, a word from Lo to send you on your way.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Snoop Dogg Hilariously Reacts To His AI Appearance on Drake’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Track, “Taylor Made Freestyle”
- Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working Together
- Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024: Class Announced
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Kyle’s Message of the Day: Never Take Your People For Granted was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
What's A Lotus Flower Bomb?
-
Win $125 + Tickets to Bryson Tiller!
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]
-
John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films
-
Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?