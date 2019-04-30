CLOSE
Comedian Tommy Davidson To Release Memoir After Being Dumped In The Trash As An Infant

AFI FEST 2017 Presented By Audi - Screening Of 'Hostiles' - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Via Bossip:

Tommy Davidson is set to release a memoir that will detail his harrowing early life as a newborn who was thrown away in the garbage.

“I was found in the trash when I was an infant,” Davidson told BOSSIP Saturday at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Lounge at the Tribeca Film Festival. “I was near death. And a white family adopted me. I grew up in the Midwest. My (adopted) mother, she passed away a few years ago, and my sister was like. You need to write about this.”

Davidson’s comments were a somber moment in an otherwise lively after party for the 25th-anniversary screening of “In Living Color”– hosted by the whiskey brand – at Studio 525 during the Tribeca Film Festival.

As Shawn Wayans, aka DJ SW1, played 90s hip hop, David Alan Grier and Kim Wayans danced up a storm while the crowd got down around them.

Davidson later took the mic to rap the first verse of the “In Living Color” theme song – to the “I Need A Girl” remix – and had the crowd sing it back to him. The party space featured a 7,000 piece 3D printed bar and served some of the world’s first 3D printed cocktails.

Comedian Tommy Davidson To Release Memoir After Being Dumped In The Trash As An Infant

