Amber Rose Announces Pregnancy and Reveals the Sex of her Baby!

Congrats to Amber Rose who just announced that she is expecting a baby boy via Instagram!

No word on when her baby boy will be here but by the looks of her baby bump we are assuming early fall.  We are also assuming that the baby boy’s father is Alexander “AE” Edwards of Def Jam Records since they have been in a relationship recently but this is not confirmed either.

Either way congrats to Amber and big brother Sebastian!

Photos
