Listen Live
Close
Contests

Win Cash for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC!

Published on May 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The WIZ COOKD DJ J Dough
Sunday Night Baseball on NBC - Radio Promotion
Source: NBC / Radio One Cincinnati

Enter now for your chance to win $250 to get your game on with Sunday Night Baseball on NBC!

Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati, OH, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Sunday Night Baseball on NBC Enter-To-Win Sweepstakes ends on June 21st, 2026. Subject to Official Rules


More from 101.1 The Wiz
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close