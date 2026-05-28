40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100
40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100
Father’s Day has a way of sneaking up fast, and finding the right gift for Dad can feel tougher than it should.
The good news? You don’t have to spend big to find something thoughtful, useful or just plain fun.
Whether he’s into grilling, golf, music, gadgets, spirits or relaxing around the house, there are plenty of Father’s Day gifts under $100 that still feel personal.
From practical picks to upgrades he may not buy for himself, this list is built to help make shopping a little easier — and help dad feel appreciated without wrecking your budget.
1. MEATER Plus: Plus: Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer Digital
Price: $79.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
2. Whiskey Smoker Kit with Torch
Price: $47.99 (on sale for $36.96)
Where to Buy: Amazon
3. TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station for Men
Price: $39.80
Where to Buy: Amazon
4. I Fix Stuff Funny Dad Hat
Price: $20.99 (on sale for $14.99)
Where to Buy: Amazon
5. Grilliance 27pcs Griddle Accessories Kit for Blackstone, Professional Hibachi Flat Top Grill Tools
Price: $39.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
6. AncestryDNA DNA Test Kit
Price: $99
Where to Buy: Amazon
7. STANLEY Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler with Leakproof Lid 30 oz
Price: $40
Where to Buy: Amazon, other Stanley retailers
8. MANNKITCHEN Professional Grade Stainless Steel Spatula Perfect for Cast Iron Skillets and Flat Top Grills (MK21680)
Price: $24.99
Where to Buy: Amazon
9. Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Variety Pack Gift Basket
Price: $41.54-$83.08
Where to Buy: Amazon
10. Skull Shaver – Pitbull Silver PRO SX5 Head and face Shaver
Price: $77.75
Where to Buy: Amazon
11. MADE IN Seasoned Carbon Steel Wok
Price: $149 (on sale for $99.99)
Where to Buy: MADE IN
12. Chrome Tour USA Stripe Golf Balls
Price: $59.99
Where to Buy: Callaway
13. Mystery Tackle Box
Price: $25+
Where to Buy: Mystery Tackle Box
14. Personalized Hometown Map Glass Set (whiskey, wine, beer)
Price: $60
Where to Buy: Uncommon Goods
15. Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky (1L)
Price: $62.99
Where to Buy: Most liquor stores
16. Custom Human + Pet Portrait
Price: $19.50+
Where to Buy: Etsy
17. 25 lbs weighted blanket Queen Size for Adults (60”x 80”, Grey) Cooling Heavy Blanket for Sleeping
Price: $59.99 (on sale for $53.19)
Where to Buy: Amazon
18. LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Building Toy Set (75379)
Price: $99.99 (on sale for $79.99)
Where to Buy: Amazon (for discounted price), LEGO retailers
19. Loop Dream Ear Plugs
Price: $49.95
Where to Buy: Loop Ear Plugs
20. BURLEBO Men’s Performance Hoodie
Price: $68
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
21. Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Core Solid Golf Polo
Price: ~$50
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
22. Daiwa Laguna Spinning Rod
Price: $44.99
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
23. Academy Sports + Outdoors Logo Armchair
Price: $8.99
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
24. Nike Men’s V5 Runner Shoes
Price: $94.99
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Nike retailers
25. Jordan Adults’ Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
Price: $25
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Nike/Jordan retailers
26. Triumph Rally Stripe Cornhole Set
Price: $59.99
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
27. Blackstone Accessory Tool Kit
Price: $24.99
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
28. Game Winner Ultimate Hunting Chair
Price: $69.99
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
29. Chubbies Men’s Everywear Stretch Shorts 6 In
Price: $64.50
Where to Buy: Academy Sports + Outdoors
30. Bosch Go 3 Electric Screwdriver
Price: $88
Where to Buy: Amazon
31. Pete & Pedro The Stubble Buddy – Portable Beard & Facial Hair Cleanup Trimming & Manscaping Handheld Mini Vacuum
Price: $29.50 (on sale for $25)
Where to Buy: Amazon
32. Remington Smart Beard Trimmer
Price: $56.99
Where to Buy: Walmart
33. CLASSIC EBONY DRESS RATCHET BELT 1 3/8″ STRAP
Price: $64.99
Where to Buy: Nexbelt
34. ‘A Cook’s Book’ by Nigel Slater (hardcover)
Price: $30.99
Where to Buy: Amazon, online book retailers
35. Essential Apron
Price: $86
Where to Buy: Hedley & Bennett
36. TASTI-CRISP™ AIR FRYER 2.6QT.
Price: $49.99
Where to Buy: Dash
37. 2023 Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir
Price: $55
Where to Buy: Rombauer
38. RYOBI 40V 120 MPH 450 CFM Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Jet-Fan Leaf Blower
Price: $99
Where to Buy: Home Depot
39. KODAK Snapic A1 35mm Film Camera 35mm, Reusable, 2-Zone Focus
Price: $99
Where to Buy: Amazon
40. Gift Card (to his favorite store!)
Price: $5+
Where to Buy: Anywhere he loves to shop
40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 was originally published on 93qcountry.com