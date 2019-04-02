Nick Cannon Vows To Keep Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Alive, But Is He Finishing His Dr. Sebi Documentary?

Via Bossip:

Nick Cannon announced he will be keeping the work of departed philanthropist and rapper Nipsey Hussle going. The heartfelt message alludes to spreading the message of controversial herbalist Dr. Sebi, who Nipsey planned to release a documentary on in the future. On March 31st, 2019 Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store and the complex were he was developing several businesses. Nick Cannon acknowledged Nipsey’s community work before making his plea to keep it going.

And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest… Keep leading… Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha!

King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And… https://t.co/vmXDiMwpNk — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) April 1, 2019

Nick followed up the post with a video of Sebi speaking on curing AIDS in 13 patients and biological structure. People took this as Nick vowing to finish Nipsey’s intention to spread Sebi’s message. Commenters are giving The Masked Singer host their full support and attention with his promise.

Nick Cannon is finishing Nipsey’s documentary.. protect this man at all costs. If you know, you know. — will. (@_OhThatsWill) April 1, 2019

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 10 hours ago

