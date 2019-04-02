CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tracy Morgan Is Using The Success Of ‘The Last O.G.’ To Fix Up Brooklyn [Video]

1 reads
Leave a comment
70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Via Bossip:

Audiences fell in love with Tracy Morgan’s latest series, The Last O.G., when it hit the small screens in 2018. Now, as we wait for the premiere of season 2 tonight, the comedian is back to talk about the impact the series has had on his real life.

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Both Morgan and his co-star Tiffany Haddish play characters that were born and raised in Brooklyn, which mimics his real life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Because of the success of The Last O.G.’s first season, Tracy has been working to fix up his old neighborhood in real life.

The Newlyweds: 19 Charming Photos Of Tracy Morgan & Megan Wollover

19 photos Launch gallery

The Newlyweds: 19 Charming Photos Of Tracy Morgan & Megan Wollover

Continue reading The Newlyweds: 19 Charming Photos Of Tracy Morgan & Megan Wollover

The Newlyweds: 19 Charming Photos Of Tracy Morgan & Megan Wollover

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tracy Morgan Is Using The Success Of ‘The Last O.G.’ To Fix Up Brooklyn [Video] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
IRS To Begin Seizing Vincent Herbert’s Assets For…
 8 hours ago
04.02.19
Taco Bell Manager Gets Sentenced To Anger Management…
 9 hours ago
04.02.19
Tracy Morgan Is Using The Success Of ‘The…
 9 hours ago
04.02.19
Nick Cannon Vows To Keep Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy…
 10 hours ago
04.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close