Tracy Morgan Is Using The Success Of ‘The Last O.G.’ To Fix Up Brooklyn [Video]

Audiences fell in love with Tracy Morgan’s latest series, The Last O.G., when it hit the small screens in 2018. Now, as we wait for the premiere of season 2 tonight, the comedian is back to talk about the impact the series has had on his real life.
Both Morgan and his co-star Tiffany Haddish play characters that were born and raised in Brooklyn, which mimics his real life.
Because of the success of The Last O.G.’s first season, Tracy has been working to fix up his old neighborhood in real life.
