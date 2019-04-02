Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested

Text WIZ to 24042 To Get Exclusives & Breaking News! Reply HELP for Help; STOP WIZ to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May Apply;

#BREAKING: The suspect in the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle has been captured in Bellflower, authorities say. pic.twitter.com/5P9ItJM3kH — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 2, 2019

A man police say was the triggerman that gunned down Nipsey Hussle has been apprehended.

29-year-old Eric Holder was captured in Bellflower, California, about 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles.

This story is developing.

