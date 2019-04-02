CLOSE
Feature Story
Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested

A man police say was the triggerman that gunned down Nipsey Hussle has been apprehended.

29-year-old Eric Holder was captured in Bellflower, California, about 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles.

This story is developing.

Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested was originally published on theboxhouston.com

