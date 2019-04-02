Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested

410 reads Leave a comment
A man police say was the triggerman that gunned down Nipsey Hussle has been apprehended.
29-year-old Eric Holder was captured in Bellflower, California, about 30 minutes outside of Los Angeles.
This story is developing.
