Manny Pacquiao LA Home Reportedly Burglarized After Las Vegas Fight

Manny Pacquiao recent victory over Adrien Broner has come to an end as his Los Angeles home was burglarized less than 24 hours after the fight. According to TMZ, Manny’s team made a call to the police to report the home being forced into and ransacked.

No suspect has been presented to the public and no items have been stated missing. Although we are happy to know that no one was harmed, we are still wanting to know when is the rematch happening between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather.

Manny Pacquiao LA Home Reportedly Burglarized After Las Vegas Fight was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

