CLOSE
Feature Story
Home

Madonna Got Her Ass Done and We Have Receipts

382 reads
Leave a comment

Madonna closed out 2018 with a performance at Stonewall Inn singing some of her throwback hits, but we couldn’t help but notice her new “accessory” of an ass.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

We all know Madonna has had some work done on her face but now it appears that she got her ass done as well.

Video of Madonna started to spread on the internet of her performance and twerk session with pop princess Ariana Grande.  Check out their twerk video below.

View this post on Instagram

Workkk Madonna

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

So either Madonna got the Blac Chyna special or she went on Amazon and purchased a booty pop.  Either way, we think that ass on a 60-year-old looks strange and she should really just go back to her normal narrow tail.  But hey who are we to tell a millionaire pop icon what to do?

 

11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

24 photos Launch gallery

11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

Continue reading 11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

 

The Latest:

Madonna Got Her Ass Done and We Have Receipts was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Baby…
 3 hours ago
01.02.19
Toni Braxton And Birdman Call It Quits 
 3 hours ago
01.02.19
Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO]
 3 hours ago
01.02.19
Kobe Bryant & His Wife Vanessa Expecting 4th…
 3 hours ago
01.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close