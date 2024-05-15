Listen Live
Entertainment

CNN Films Acquires Documentary Feature ‘Luther: Never Too Much’

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
CNN Films 'Luther: Never Too Much' Key Art

Source: Courtesy / CNN Films

During the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation, CNN announced that CNN Films, in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, has acquired the documentary feature Luther: Never Too Much. Read more details inside.

From award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter (CNN Films John Lewis: Good Trouble), the upcoming documentary film follows the iconic artist, Luther Vandross, as he charts his own course, becoming one of the most decorated and influential artists of all time. The documentary has already received rave reviews after its 2024 Sundance Film Festival debut.

Luther: Never Too Much chronicles the story of a vocal virtuoso. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Vandross tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film relives the many stunning moments of Vandross’ Grammy® award-winning musical career, while exploring his unrequited love life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved.

“I’m thrilled to partner again with CNN Films and OWN to bring this film to audiences,” said director Porter. “Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance.”

Directed and executive produced by Porter, Luther: Never Too Much is produced by Trish D Chetty, Ged Doherty and Colin Firth for Raindog Films; Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions; and Leah Smith for Trilogy Films. Executive producers are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Sony Non-Fiction television; Tom Mackay and Richard Story for Sony Music Entertainment; and Jon Platt and Brian Monaco for Sony Music Publishing. Phil Thornton also serves as an executive producer.

Produced by Raindog Films and Foxxhole Productions for Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, in association with Trilogy Films, the film will be released in 2025 on CNN, OWN and Max.

CNN Films and OWN have acquired television and SVOD rights for the US and Canada.

Luther: Never Too Much premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January to a standing ovation and glowing reviews.

Will you check it out next year? Comment below.

Check out a sneak peek below:

CNN Films Acquires Documentary Feature ‘Luther: Never Too Much’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
I Love my 513 Day Party With Love 2024
Entertainment

“I Love My 513” Day Party

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close