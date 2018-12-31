CLOSE
Cincy
Marvin Lewis Fired As Bengals Head Coach After 16 Years

After 16 years of Marvin Lewis has been fired as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

A press conference was held and the rumors were confirmed.  Lewis is leaving with a 131-122-3 record and is leaving with the most playoff wins but the dark cloud is the 8-26 record against major rival The Pittsburg Steelers.

No announcements have been made as who will take the permanent head coaching position for the Bengals.  No word as to where Lewis will coach next.

See the press conference here

