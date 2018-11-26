Kodak Black, Travis Scott & Offset Drop Video For “ZeZe”

There was a lot of buzz around the “ZeZe” song when an Instagram video surfaced in September with Kodak Black, Travis Scott, and Offset in the studio. The song finally dropped and was a hit.

The video dropped this past week. It includes behind-the-scenes coverage and starts with a voicemail message reminding the artists to stay in budget and refrain from showing any drugs. Watch the whole video:

“ZeZe” will be one of the singles off Kodak Black’s new album, Dying To Live, dropping December 14, 2018. This comes after his Heart Break Kodak project that was released earlier this year.

