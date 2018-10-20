CLOSE
New York State Senator Marty Golden Reportedly Has An Open White Supremacist On His Staff

A member of the Proud Boys is allegedly on his campaign team.

Another example that Liberal New York isn’t as liberal as you think. New York State Senator Marty Golden, who is a Trump supporter and has a racist past, reportedly has a member of the hate group The Proud Boys working for him.  The Southern Law Poverty Center called the Proud Boys an extremist group. Sounds like Golden doesn’t think so, even though one was just arrested  yesterday for being in a violent brawl on Oct. 12.

Ian Reilly is a campaign staffer for Golden and he has also been linked to the Proud Boys, according to a statement from Bay Ridge for Social Justice, “Reilly, a member of the Metropolitan Republican Club, invited several members of the Proud Boys to speak at their club meeting last Friday night in Manhattan. After the meeting, Proud Boys attacked counter protesters causing several injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Reilly is a staffer on Marty Golden’s re-election campaign.”

Golden, 68, refuses to fire Reilly and their statement was seriously dismissive. Golden campaign spokesman Michael Tobman said, “Ian Reilly is the campaign’s office manager, and will continue to serve in that role.” Golden has been a hateful man for years, he is against same-sex marriage and legalizing marijuana, writing on his Facebook page in 2011, “It all makes sense now. Gay marriage and marijuana being legalized on the same day. Leviticus 20:13 – ‘if a man lays with another man he should be stoned.’ We’ve just been interpreting it wrong all these years.” And, of course, he is a staunch Trump supporter.

There will be a rally tomorrow outside of Golden’s office, which is organized by Bay Ridge for Social Justice.

If Golden is reelected on November 6, it will be his ninth term. His Democrat opponent is Andrew Gounardes who has also called for Golden fire Riley. Let’s hope Golden is voted out on Nov. 6.

New York State Senator Marty Golden Reportedly Has An Open White Supremacist On His Staff was originally published on newsone.com

