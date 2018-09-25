Bill Cosby Gets 3-10 Years in State Prison

159 reads Leave a comment
Once called America’s dad Bill Cosby has now been deemed a Sexually Violent Predator and has been sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.
According to CNN Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced Cosby was convicted in April of “three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.” Cosby was up for a maximum of 3 to 10 years and a $25,000 fee. Cosby will also have to register on the sexual predator list for the rest of his life that include alerts when he is in a specific community. Cosby was immediately taken into custody in handcuffs.
Cosby is 81 years old and legally blind. His legal team has already filled an appeal of the trial.
