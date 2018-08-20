CLOSE
Feature Story
Watch: Cardi B Drops Official Music Video For “Ring” Feat Kehlani

Cardi B’s song “Ring” is one of my favorite by far & it officially has visuals! Although Cardi said the visuals were leaked without her permission I’m sure she’s happy with the outcome because the visuals are dope. Check out the official video below,

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

 

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

[caption id="attachment_2978188" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty[/caption]   Not only does Cardi B have one of the hottest albums out right now, she’s also the subject of one of the most hilarious memes we’ve seen all summer. See, it all started when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media with her hand on her hip looking like the block’s biggest know-it-all. Of course, Black Twitter took it and ran with it using the hashtag #MyMamaSaid. Here are some of our favorite ones.

Watch: Cardi B Drops Official Music Video For “Ring” Feat Kehlani was originally published on 92q.com

Photos
