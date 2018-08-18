CLOSE
Universoul Circus Winning Weekend

UniverSoul Circus Cincinnati

Source: UniverSoul Circus / Universoul Circus

Cincinnati get ready!  It’s the 25th anniversary of the UniverSoul Circus and 101.1 The WIZ has your tickets all weekend long!

The UniverSoul Circus returns to Cincinnati at Midpoint Crossing and we want you to celebrate 25 years of an electrifying edge of your seat performances courtesy of The WIZ.  Text BIGTOP to 24042 for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Universoul circus only the Cincinnati’s #1 station for hip-hop and R&B 101.1 The WIZ

 

