CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the Cutest You’ll See All Day

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ciara at the 2017 AMA's

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Ciara is back, honey! After dropping her new single “Level Up” Cici, is back on the radar, giving us Milf magic and en-er-gyyy!

 

During a recent interview on the red carpet at the ESPY awards, the mom of two showed us that she’s still young, fine and hip and gave us her best Cardi B impression.

So cute! Maybe Ci could get Carbi B on the remix to “Level Up”.

 

Would you be here for it?

via GIPHY

Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the Cutest You’ll See All Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 1 day ago
07.22.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 3 days ago
07.22.18
When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is…
 3 days ago
07.20.18
Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry…
 4 days ago
07.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close