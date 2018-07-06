CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

New Entertainment Complex Opens In Cincinnati

0 reads
Leave a comment

If your looking for something to do this summer, then you might want to take the kids to a new fun place in Forest Park

The Omni Funplex is a 35,000 square foot complex that offers several dinning options, a full bar, bowling lanes, separate laser tag, trampoline, and virtual reality arenas and TV’s throughout the facility showing live sports for the parents who’d rather lounge while the kids play. (FOX19)

This sounds like something fun for the family to do.

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

New Entertainment Complex Opens In Cincinnati was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Tatum and King Combs
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2:…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close