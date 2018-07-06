If your looking for something to do this summer, then you might want to take the kids to a new fun place in Forest Park

The Omni Funplex is a 35,000 square foot complex that offers several dinning options, a full bar, bowling lanes, separate laser tag, trampoline, and virtual reality arenas and TV’s throughout the facility showing live sports for the parents who’d rather lounge while the kids play. (FOX19)

This sounds like something fun for the family to do.

New Entertainment Complex Opens In Cincinnati was originally published on rnbcincy.com

