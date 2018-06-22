WTFasho A New Cincinnati Study Revealed What???

A non-profit group conducted a new study about Cincinnati Traffic and here’s what they came up with.

The “Modernizing Ohio’s Transportation System” study by the non-profit ‘TRIP’ discusses the progress as well as the challenges in providing safe, efficient and well-maintained roads, highways and bridges throughout the Cincinnati area.

Researches say that the most money isn’t spent on gas it’s spent on car repairs especially during pothole season. Made me say what the fasho! Cincinnati ranks worst among the major Ohio cities for congestion issues. (FOX19)

