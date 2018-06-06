Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake) New Chart Topping Album Is Your Favorite?

1 reads
Leave a comment
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

We’ve been waiting for Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s alleged joint album to drop for so long that folks are starting to get very delusional.

 

Some are tripping pretty hard, to the point where they’re pretending Blue Ivy has a new number album.

We can’t even lie, the concept and the cover art is pretty fire. But the tracklists that folks are coming up with is impeccable:

 

They even started giving the album some accolades:

 

The Beyhive got hella creative with the song titles — and we stan!

 

And the Blue Ivy-esque bars they imagine she’d spit:

 

Move over Kanye, Cudi, Pusha and Drake — but Blue Ivy had the best summer album of all time.

But really, are we ever gonna get the mythical joint alum for her parents?

Boom Shakalaka: Which Track On Blue Ivy’s (Fake) New Chart Topping Album Is Your Favorite? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Exposes Her Breasts In NSFW Instagram…
 5 hours ago
06.07.18
Drake Spotted In Public For First Time Since…
 5 hours ago
06.07.18
17 items
17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The…
 6 hours ago
06.07.18
Beyonce And Jay Z Share New Pics of…
 20 hours ago
06.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close